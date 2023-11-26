Triple shooting at Decatur gas station under investigation

The DeKalb County Police Department is investigating a triple shooting at a Circle K Gas Station in Decatur. They said it happened on Sunday.

Police arrived to the scene on Candler Road at around 3:26 p.m. at Kelly Lake to find a man in his 40s in a car in critical condition. He was taken to a nearby hospital to treat his life-threatening gunshot wound.

Officials noted there was evidence at the scene indicating there was a second victim in the shooting.

Later, an adult man and adult woman with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds showed up at the hospital.

Police have not revealed yet how the three are related.

This investigation is ongoing.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.