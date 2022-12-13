Two gang members sentenced to life for Decatur gas station murder, robbery

Two gang members have been sentenced to life in prison without parole for the shooting death of a 39-year-old husband and father at a Decatur gas station three years ago.

Cordarius Dorsey, 33, who authorities said is associated with Slaughter Gang and Young Slime Life (YSL), and Quintavious Jackson, who authorities said is also associated with Slaughter Gang were accused of robbing and killing Sulaiman Jalloh at the Marathon gas station on Gresham Road on Oct. 15, 2019. The court found them guilty last Friday.

Surveillance footage showed Dorsey and Jackson waiting at the gas station. When the victim arrived, authorities said Dorsey approached his vehicle. Jalloh tried to shut his car door, but Dorsey forced it open and struggled with him before shooting him in the chest. According to police, that's when Jackson also approached Jalloh and grabbed a bag from him. Both suspects fled the scene, and Jalloh died from his injury.

Cordarius Jaquon Dorsey (DeKalb County Sheriff's Office / Supplied)

While eyewitness accounts and anonymous tips matched Dorsey to the description of one of the suspects, detectives believe that social media evidence played a huge role in bringing the pair to justice. Both of their phones were confiscated upon arrest. In them, investigators said they found photos that connected the suspects to one another and matched their appearances to the men captured on surveillance. They said Dorsey recorded a social media video of himself the day before the murder, and he reportedly was wearing the same sneakers as the shooter was during the crime. They also said Dorsey used his phone to look up articles about shooting and sent "incriminating messages" that suggested he knew he was a suspect and on the run.

Investigators believe the pair knew Jalloh, the victim, often carried large amounts of cash with him, and planned the confrontation.

Dorsey was found guilty on charges of malice murder, three counts of felony murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon during the commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Separately, authorities said Dorsey has also been indicted in Fulton County on RICO charges for believed offenses connected to his affiliation with YSL. Investigators alleged Dorsey was part of a gang led by Young Thug which committed multiple violent crimes in metro Atlanta. The trial in that RICO case begins after the first of the year.

Jackson was found guilty on two counts of felony murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. FOX 5 Atlanta is working on receiving a mugshot for Jackson.

They were both sentenced to life without the possibility of parole, plus five years by the DeKalb County Court system.

Sulaimon Jalloh left behind a spouse and six children.