DeKalb County deputies arrest fugitive wanted in deadly armed robbery

article

Deputies in DeKalb County said they caught a dangerous fugitive wanted on multiple charges including felony murder.

Cordarius Jaquon Dorsey, 30, was arrested at the LaQuinta Inn in College Park. He was booked into the DeKalb County jail on felony murder and felony armed robbery charges.

According to warrants, Dorsey shot Sulaiman Jalloh outside the Marathon gas station located along Gresham Road SE. Jalloh died as a result of his injuries.

The U.S. Marshal’s Office assisted the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit in the arrest.