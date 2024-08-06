WATCH: Young Thug, YSL RICO Trial: Judge considering removing prosecutors, mistrial

The trial of Young Thug, real name Jeffery Williams, and his co-defendants will resume at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

On Monday, the ex-parte meeting on June 10 was the primary topic of the day.

That meeting led to the removal of the original judge on the case, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville. After another judge recused herself because her former deputy was involved with one of the defendants, Judge Paige Reese Whitaker took over the case.

On Monday, defense attorneys alleged there was an off-the-record conversation during the June 10 ex-parte meeting during which Brady material (information favorable to the defendants' case) may have been revealed.

However, the state claimed it did not happen.

Melnick takes the stand

Attorney Jonathan Melnick was the first lawyer to take the stand on Monday. Melnick said he had received two transcripts containing allegations that he was working with attorneys Brian Steel and Max Schardt and that the allegations were untrue. Melnick has previously said that he doesn't care what happens to the defendants in the YSL case and only cares about his client. Melnick also said at the time that he was going to contact the Georgia State Bar about Love contacting his client when she knew he had counsel.

The Fulton County District Attorney's Office claimed they did not know that Melnick represented state witness Kenneth "Lil Woody" Copeland, but Melnick insisted that was not true and that he had made it clear to Fulton County Assistant District Attorney Adriane Love that he was representing Copeland.

Bumpus takes the stand

Attorney Kayala Bumpus, who was representing state witness Kenneth "Lil Woody" Copeland during the ex-parte meeting, also took the stand on Monday after attorney Doug Weinstein told Judge Whitaker that Bumpus told him about an off-the-record conversation about the murder of Donovan Thomas that happened between Copeland, Bumpus, and Deputy District Attorney Simone Hylton.

On the stand Monday, Fulton County Assistant Chief District Attorney Adriane Love asked Bumpus if Copeland confessed to killing anyone.

Bumpus replied no.

Defense attorney Doug Weinstein then pointed out that Copeland was talking about the murder of Donovan Thomas when he allegedly said, "I can claim all of this, I can take all of this over and over again."

Investigator Long confirms off-the-record conversation

After a lunch break, ADA Love called Investigator Long to the stand, who verified that an off-the-record conversation did take place but said it was very short. He also testified that DDA Hylton was never alone with Copeland and that Copeland never said anything about the vehicle used in the murder of Thomas.

Steels renews quest to have Love/Hylton removed

Attorney Brian Steel, who represents Jeffery Williams, once again brought up his request to have Love and Hylton removed from the case. Steel spoke for several minutes about how there have been no sanctions against the prosecutors for their actions and conduct during the trial and that it was not fair to the defense lawyers or their clients.

Judge Whitaker assured Steel that "this court takes Brady violations very seriously" and she is aware that she has the authority to remove the Fulton County District Attorney's Office prosecutors from the case.

Judge still considering mistrial

Before the end of the day, Judge Whitaker urged the attorneys to get together on Monday night and agree on what needs to be excluded from Copeland's testimony. Judge Whitaker also said that it might be best to redo the entirety of Copeland's testimony if he agrees to testify. Additionally, Judge Whitaker urged the attorneys to think about all the potential ways that the case can move forward, including plea deals.

Judge Whitaker also said she is still considering and working through motions for a mistrial.

Young Thug and his co-defendants were indicted in 2022. Following the longest jury selection in history (10 months), the trial got underway in November 2023. It is the longest trial in Georgia history. The trial has been plagued by various disruptions, including illnesses, the arrests of a juror and a lawyer, the stabbing of defendant Shannon Stillwell, the removal of the judge originally assigned to the case, and more.

