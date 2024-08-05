Young Thug, YSL RICO Trial: Jury could return to courtroom this week

The jury may return this week for the Young Thug and YSL RICO trial in Fulton County.

Last week, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Paige Reese Whitaker said the jury could return on Wednesday. However, she also indicated that she is also still considering whether to declare a mistrial after it was revealed there was another secret meeting between the trial's original judge and the state's prosecutors.

Judge Whitaker also denied a request last week to remove the state prosecutors from the case. Attorneys for Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, argued that the prosecutors are now witnesses in the trial because of their participation in the secret meeting.

The last couple of days last week were spent going over testimony given by Kenneth "Lil Woody" Copeland and deciding what could be presented to the jury.

Judge Whitaker also instructed the attorneys on both sides to work together on witness lists and evidence in an effort to move the trial along at a faster pace than before.

Young Thug and his co-defendants were indicted in 2022. Following the longest jury selection in history (10 months), the trial got underway in November 2023. It is the longest trial in Georgia history. The trial has been plagued by various disruptions, including illnesses, the arrests of a juror and lawyer, the stabbing of defendant Shannon Stillwell, the removal of the judge originally assigned to the case, and various other disruptions.



