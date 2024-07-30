Young Thug, YSL Rico Trial: New judge expected to hear motions Tuesday

The long-running Young Thug and YSL trial in Fulton County is expected to resume on Tuesday at 8:45 a.m.

The trial, now in its eighth month, is considered the longest in Georgia history. This week, the new judge assigned to the case is expected to address the attorneys' motions filed by the end of last week.

Judge Paige Reese Whitaker is the third judge assigned to the case, following the recusals of Judge Ural Glanville and Judge Shukara Ingram. Ingram recused herself due to a conflict of interest with a Fulton County deputy allegedly in a relationship with a co-defendant. Glanville was removed over a meeting with prosecutors and a witness.

MOTION TO RESTRICT EXTRAJUDICIAL STATEMENTS

The state has filed a motion to restrict extrajudicial statements. The motion cites a press conference by District Attorney Fani Willis aired on Fox 5 Atlanta on May 10, 2022. During the press conference, DA Willis claimed that gangs were responsible for 75 to 80% of all violent crime in Atlanta and discussed targeting and prosecuting those involved in gangs.

The motion also mentions three podcasts by an individual known as KingSlime, released in August 2023 during voir dire and prior to jury selection. In these podcasts, DA Willis again discussed gangs and crime.

MOTION TO DISQUALIFY LEAD PROSECUTORS

Another motion involves Young Thug's (real name Jeffery Williams) request to disqualify lead prosecutors Chief Deputy District Attorney Adriane Love and Deputy District Attorney Simone Hylton. Williams asserts that Love and Hylton have made themselves critical witnesses in the case. In response, the state claims that Williams cited no facts or laws to justify disqualifying the attorneys.

MOTIONS FOR MISTRIAL OR RELEASE ON BOND

Additionally, Williams is moving for a mistrial, claiming his constitutional right to be present at critical stages of his proceeding, specifically the meeting between Judge Glanville, prosecutors, and witness Kenneth Copeland, was violated. The motion argues that Williams' continued incarceration is punitive without legal justification, asserting a "substantial likelihood of reversal" by an appellate court if he is "wrongly" convicted. It also highlights the "unlivable, inhumane conditions" of the county jail he has endured. At the very least, the motion requests Williams' release on bond with 24-hour surveillance by law enforcement.

Williams' lawyer, Brian Steel, stated, "The most fundamental premise of our criminal justice system is that the criminally accused cannot be punished for an offense until the prosecution proves guilt beyond a reasonable doubt."

MOTION FOR MISTRIAL BASED ON JUDGE SUBSTITUTION

Quamarvious Nichols has filed a motion for mistrial and severance. Nichols argues that the mid-trial substitution of a judge violates his Sixth and Fourteenth Amendment rights. He also takes issue with the new judge's admission of unfamiliarity with previous trial proceedings and argues that the month-long recess was unfair.

MOTION AGAINST KENNETH COPELAND STATEMENTS

Defendant Shannon Stillwell has filed a motion for reconsideration. Stillwell initially objected to the admission of statements made by Kenneth Copeland in September 2022. After the original trial judge was removed, the motion was refiled for consideration.

MOTION FOR ALLEGED WITHHELD EVIDENCE BY WILLIAMS

Another motion under consideration by the state demands defendants' compliance with reciprocal discovery obligations and the exclusion of any evidence intentionally withheld and not timely disclosed. According to the motion, Jeffery Williams (Young Thug) has repeatedly withheld evidence in his possession even before the trial began.

Other motions include:

A motion seeking that any sealed document in the trial be reviewed by a neutral judicial officer.

A motion from Williams opposing vague questions.

A motion from Williams regarding self-serving hearsay.

A motion for correct ruling on adoptive admissions.

A motion for correct ruling on assuming facts not in evidence.

BACKGROUND

Young Thug and his co-defendants were indicted in 2022. Following the longest jury selection in history (10 months), the trial began in late November 2023.

The trial has faced numerous disruptions, including illnesses, the arrests of a juror and lawyer, the stabbing of defendant Shannon Stillwell, and various other interruptions.

There are five others on trial with Williams: Marquavius Huey, Deamonte Kendrick (known as Yak Gotti), Quamarvious Nichols, Rodalius Ryan, and Shannon Stillwell.

Several other defendants are still waiting to go to trial. Some have already made deals with the state, charges were dropped for one individual convicted of an unrelated murder and serving life in prison, another defendant is serving time for shooting a police officer in February 2022, and one person has yet to be arrested.