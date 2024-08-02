Young Thug/YSL Trial: Judge, attorneys reviewing evidence, discussing motions

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Paige Reese Whitaker continues to hear motions etc. from attorneys in the Young Thug and YSL trial in Fulton County.

On Wednesday, defense attorneys expressed their outrage after they learned that there had been another ex parte or secret meeting that they did not know about.

The meeting took place on June 7 between Judge Glanville and Assistant Chief District Attorney Adriane Love and Deputy DA Simone Hylton.

On Thursday, Judge Whitaker denied another request to disqualify Love and Hylton.

On Wednesday, Judge Whitaker told the attorneys to collaborate on witness lists and evidence in an effort to speed up the trial, which is entering its 20th month counting the 10 months that it took to seat a jury.

The attorneys were also instructed to determine what could still be used of Kenneth "Woody" Copeland's testimony, who was at the center of the ex parte hearing that ultimately resulted in the removal of Judge Glanville.

What's happening in court Friday

9:50 A.M. The attorneys and judge are going over Kenneth "Woody" Copeland's testimony, deciding what can or can't be shown to the jury. It appears that the judge is excluding a lot of the evidence based on Max Schardt's argument about "double hearsay."

9:35 A.M. Attorney Bruce Harvey renews his motion for mistrial based on the replacement of Judge Glanville. Harvey says a lot of time is being wasted providing the new judge with context about testimony and explaining nicknames, timelines etc. Judge Whitaker denied his motion.

New motions/responses filed this week

Motions filed

State's Motion to Restrict Extrajudicial Statements -- Denied

Jeffery Williams Renewed Plea in Bar/Motion to Dismiss/General Demurrer -- Denied

Jeffery Williams' Petition for Certificate of Immediate Review for the above motion -- Denied

Jeffery Williams' Motion to Disqualify Lawyer Love and Hylton -- Denied

Jeffery Williams' motions for fair trial; motion for list of dates/persons who participated in any ex parte communications with the court; and motion for mistrial based on judicial/prosecutorial misconduct and bar retiral -- Partially granted (court reviewed transcripts from June 10 ex parte meeting and waiting on transcript from June 7 meeting). Motion for mistrial based on misconduct denied.

Jeffery Williams' motion to challenge factual findings (not result) of Judge Krause's order granting the motions to recuse Judge Glanville -- Denied

Jeffery Williams' renewed motion for bond -- Denied

Other motions filed

Jeffery Williams' Motion for Jury Instruction -- Provides 3 paragraphs of instructions they would like the judge to read to the jury when they return.

Jeffrey Williams' Renewed Motion for all Brave evidence to be provided (claims that June 10 transcript proves that prosecutors are hiding evidence)

Jeffery Williams' response to State's proposed list -- Response claims that the general description of exibits does not help clarity what specific text messages, photographs, jail calls etc. are being sought for admission before the jury.

State responses

State's response in opposition to defendant's motion for correct ruling on assuming facts not in evidence

State's response in opposition to defendant's motion for correct ruling on adoptive admissions

State's response in opposition to defendant's motion for correct ruling on self-serving hearsay

State's response to defendant's motion in opposition for correct ruling on vague questions

State's response in opposition to defendant Shannon Stillwell's motion for reconsideration (Stillwell is objecting to admission of co-conspirator statements made by witness Kenneth Copeland)

What are the charges Young Thug faces?

A Fulton County grand jury indicted Young Thug (Jeffery Williams) in May 2022, and more charges were added in a subsequent indictment in August of that year. The second indictment accused Young Thug and 27 other people of conspiring to violate Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, known as RICO. The rapper is also accused of participation in criminal street gang activity, as well as drug and gun charges.

Prosecutors say Williams and two other people co-founded a violent criminal street gang in 2012 called Young Slime Life, or YSL, which they say is associated with the national Bloods gang. The indictment says Young Thug "made YSL a well-known name by referring to it in his songs and on social media."

In addition to specific charges, the August indictment includes a wide-ranging list of 191 acts that prosecutors say were committed between 2013 and 2022 as part of the alleged conspiracy to further the gang’s interests.

Included in that list is an allegation that Williams threatened in July 2015 to shoot a security guard who was trying to get him to leave an Atlanta-area mall. The indictment also says Williams rented a silver Infiniti sedan that was used in the killing of a rival gang member. And, on numerous occasions, he and others are alleged to have possessed various illegal drugs that they intended to distribute.

Who is on trial with Young Thug?

The other defendants on trial with Young Thug include Marquavius Huey, Deamonte Kendrick (known as Yak Gotti), Quamarvious Nichols, Rodalius Ryan and Shannon Stillwell.

The other defendants who have already pleaded guilty to various charges prior to jury selection include Gunna, whose given name is Sergio Kitchens; Young Thug's older brother, Quantavious Grier (Unfoonk); Trontavious Stephens (Tick); and Antonio Sledge (Mounk Tounk).