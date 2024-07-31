Young Thug, YSL RICO Trial: More motions to be considered by new judge Wednesday

The gang and racketeering trial for Young Thug (real name Jeffery Williams) and his co-defendants resumed on Wednesday in Fulton County.

Judge Paige Reese Whitaker is now in charge of the trial after the original judge assigned to the case, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville, was recused in connection to an ex parte hearing held on June 10.

Judge Whitaker has made it clear that she plans to speed up the pace of the trial, which is entering its 10th month or 20th month if you include the 10 months that it took to select a jury.

"This trial should not take the next seven months," Whitaker said. "I'm not saying it won't, but it shouldn't."

In addition to the multiple motions reviewed in court on Tuesday, Judge Whitaker, who expressed amazement that prosecutors and defense attorneys haven't worked together to present organized witness lists and a list of pieces of evidence they intend to present, ordered the prosecutors to produce a "winnowed down" list of witnesses and evidence by the end of next week. The State previously said it planned to call more than 100 witnesses.

As for the many motions, Judge Whitaker issued some decisions quickly and indicated she would make decisions on others at a later date.

She quickly denied a request from prosecutors for a "gag order" that would prevent defense lawyers from talking about the case.

She also denied a request for bond for Jeffery Williams (and other defendants), although attorney Brian Steel argued that Williams had a support system in place and would agree to house arrest and 24/7 monitoring by the sheriff's office. He also told the judge that his client was living in "squalor." However, that appeared to have no impact on the judge.

Williams has been in the Cobb County jail since his arrest in May 2022.

Steel also brought up the ex parte meeting between Judge Glanville, prosecutors for the State, and witness Kenneth Copeland on multiple occasions during Tuesday's proceedings.

Additionally, other defense attorneys said they believe the prosecutors intentionally called the secret meeting in an attempt to goad them into asking for a mistrial because they believe they are losing their case and want a do-over.

At one point, Judge Whitaker told Steel that Judge Glanville was not removed because of the ex parte hearing but because he engaged in an exposition on the facts in making his rulings on the motion to recuse. However, she did say she would say more about the ex parte hearing on Wednesday after she had additional time to review the transcripts from the meeting.

Judge Whitaker also said she would rule on some of the defense attorneys' other motions on Wednesday.

Judge Whitaker admonished prosecutor Love, reminding her to keep her comments professional, after receiving complaints from defense attorneys. Additionally, she took Love to task, reminding her to take candor in the court seriously after seeming to find Love misrepresented legal conclusions in one of her filings.

Defense attorneys made multiple motions for a mistrial prior to the ex parte hearing in June, claiming that Judge Glanville was biased against them and their efforts to prove that YSL was not a criminal gang and their clients are innocent.

Steel and other defense attorneys have also sought to have the prosecutors removed from the case. That motion has yet to be ruled on by the new judge.

Another issue that was discussed was related to witness Kenneth Copeland. The decision needs to be made if questioning of Copeland must start from the beginning or if there are portions that can be kept and testimony can resume from where it left off.

Copeland, who is a convicted felon, apparently agreed to testify against Young Thug and his co-defendants after he was pulled over for a traffic stop and a gun was found in his vehicle.

Young Thug and his co-defendants were indicted in 2022. Following the longest jury selection in history (10 months), the trial got underway in November 2023. At 18 months and counting, it is the longest trial in Georgia history. The trial has been plagued by various disruptions, including illnesses, the arrests of a juror and lawyer, the stabbing of defendant Shannon Stillwell, and various other disruptions.