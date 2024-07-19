Young Thug, YSL Trial: Status hearing scheduled, judge's assignment questioned

article

The new judge assigned to the Young Thug and YSL case has scheduled a status hearing for 11:30 a.m. on Friday.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Paige Reese Whitaker was assigned to the case after Judge Ural Glanville was recused on Monday following a conflict over an ex parte meeting on June 10. Judge Shukura Ingram recused herself on Wednesday because her former deputy was arrested last year for being involved with a YSL defendant.

Judges are randomly assigned by the court.

It is expected that Judge Whitaker will discuss the next steps in the trial that began approximately 18 months ago during today's status hearing.

If she decides to continue with the case, she will need to get up to speed on the case and review all of Judge Glanville's rulings. She must also consider what to do with the jury, who last heard testimony on June 17.

Many legal experts believe it is likely that a mistrial could happen.

It has been reported that Young Thug's attorneys, Brian Steel and Keith Adams, have already filed a motion for mistrial, and other attorneys are expected to do the same.

Additionally, it is expected that some defense attorneys will file motions to have their clients reconsidered for bond. However, not all of the defendants would be eligible because of the seriousness of the charges, including murder, against them.

Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, has been in jail since his arrest in May 2022. Young Thug is facing 8 charges – violation of Georgi'as RICO (racketeering) law; participating in criminal street gang activity; possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; possession of codeine with intent to distribute; possession of a firearm; and possession of a machine gun.

Prosecutors are trying to prove that Williams is the founder and leader of the alleged gang "Young Slime Life" or "YSL," a criminal street gang allegedly responsible for various crimes, including multiple aggravated assaults and at least three murders.

Defense attorneys say that YSL stands for "Young Stoner Life" and is simply a record label.

Twenty-eight individuals were originally indicted. Nine of those people have taken plea deals, 12 were severed and are still waiting to go to trial, and 5 are on trial with Williams.

One other person was convicted of an unrelated murder and is serving life in prison.

Assignment of new judge questioned

Some people on social media are questioning Judge Whitaker's ability to be impartial.

It appears that at least three of the defense attorneys—Brian Steel, Bruce Harvey, and David Botts—hosted a re-election fundraiser for Judge Whitaker in 2022.

However, others are coming to the judge's defense, saying a fundraiser is not enough to force a recusal and the judge is known for being fair and tough.

Judge Whitaker previously recused herself from a high-profile murder case involving the murder of a jailed Fulton County inmate in 2021. At the time, she said that she did not believe any Fulton County judge should hear the case because of a conflict of interest.

On Trial with Young Thug

Maquavius Huey (Qua): Conspiracy to violate RICO, 3 counts of armed robbery, 4 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, 4 counts of possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, hijacking a motor vehicle in the first degree, 4 counts of participation in criminal street gang activity, possession of a weapon by an incarcerated individual, and possession of a telecommunication device by an incarcerated individual.

Deamonte Kendrick (Yak Gotti): Conspiracy to violate RICO, murder (2015 murder of Donovan Thomas), participation in criminal street gang activity, 3 counts of violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a machine gun, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon previously convicted of a felony involving the use or possession of a firearm.

Quamarvious Nichols (Qua): Conspiracy to violate RICO, murder (2022 murder of Shymel Drinks), 2 counts of participation in criminal street gang activity, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon previously convicted of a felony involving the use or possession of a firearm, and 2 counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Rodalius Ryan (Lil Rod): Conspiracy to violate RICO. Currently serving life in prison for the 2019 murder of Jamari Holmes.

Shannon Stillwell (Shannon Jackson or SB): Conspiracy to violate RICO, 2 counts of murder (2015 murder of Donovan Thomas Jr. and 2022 murder of Shymel Drinks), 2 counts of participation in criminal street gang activity, 2 counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon previously convicted of a felony involving the use or possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Jeffery Williams (Young Thug or Slime): Conspiracy to violate RICO, 2 counts of participation in criminal street gang activity, 3 counts of violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a machine gun.

Defendants who have accepted plea deals

Martinez Arnold (Duke): Negotiated plea deal on Dec. 16, 2022. Sentenced to 12 years, 2 years commuted to time served, 10 years on probation.

Pleaded guilty to: Conspiracy to violate RICO and participation in criminal street gang activity.

Derontae Bebee (Bee or Be): Negotiated plea deal on Nov. 3, 2023. Sentenced to 15 years, 5 years in jail and 10 on probation.

Pleaded guilty to: Conspiracy to violate RICO, theft by receiving stolen property, 2 counts of violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, participation in criminal street gang activity, armed robbery (reduced to robbery by force), and hijacking a motor vehicle in the first degree.

Sergio Kitchens (Gunna): Entered Alford plea on Dec. 14, 2022. Sentenced to 5 years, with 1 year commuted to time served, 4 years suspended.

Pleaded guilty to: One count of conspiracy to violate RICO.

Wunnie Lee (Slimelife Shawty): Entered Alford plea on Dec. 16, 2022. Sentenced to 10 years, 1 year commuted to time served, 9 years on probation.

Pleaded guilty to: One count of conspiracy to violate RICO.

Walter Murphy (DK): Negotiated plea deal on Dec. 13, 2022. Sentenced to 10 years, 1 year commuted to time served and 9 years probation.

Pleaded guilty to: One count of conspiracy to violate RICO.

Trontavious Stephens (Tick or Slug): Negotiated plea deal on Dec. 29, 2022. Sentenced to 10 years, 2 years commuted to time served, 8 years on probation.

Pleaded guilty to: Conspiracy to violate RICO.

Antonio Sledge (Mounk Tounk): Negotiated plea deal on Dec. 28, 2022. Sentenced to 15 years probation.

Pleaded guilty to: Conspiracy to violate RICO and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Antonio Sumlin (Obama): Negotiated plea deal on Dec. 22, 2022. Sentenced to 12 years, 2 years commuted to time served, 10 years probation.

Pleaded guilty to: Violating RICO and one count of theft by receiving stolen property.

Charges Dropped

Codarius Dorsey (Polo or Juicy): Currently serving life in prison for the 2019 murder of Sulaiman Jalloh and the 2020 murder of Xavier Turner. Previously charged with conspiracy to violate RICO and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Still on the Run

Justin Cobb (Duwap): Has not been arrested. Charges: Two counts of conspiracy to violate RICO and murder of Donovan Thomas Jr.

Other Defendants

Christian Eppinger (Bhris): Currently in a Georgia state prison, serving time on previous charges. Current YSL case status unknown.

Charges: Accused of shooting a police officer in February 2022. Case severed after a deputy was arrested for having a relationship with Eppinger. Charged with conspiracy to violate RICO, armed robbery, hijacking a motor vehicle in the first degree, 2 counts of possession of a firearm by a first offender probationer, theft by taking, 2 counts of attempted murder, 2 counts of possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, 3 counts of participation in criminal street gang activity, and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Miles Farley (Slato or Lil Miles): Only defendant granted bond despite facing murder charge. Current YSL case status unknown.

Charges: Conspiracy to violate RICO, murder, 2 counts of participation in criminal street gang activity, and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.

Jayden Myrick (Settrip or Jayman): Currently serving life in prison without parole for the 2018 murder of Christian Broder. YSL case status unknown.