Atlanta Police Foundation launches $10K bonuses to attract experienced officers

The Atlanta Police Foundation is offering a $10,000 signing bonus to experienced officers who transfer into the Atlanta Police Department as part of a broader push to boost recruitment and enhance public safety across the city.

What we know:

The incentive, announced Tuesday, targets certified officers from other law enforcement agencies who join APD through lateral transfer. The move comes as Atlanta prepares to host major events in the coming years, including the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The signing bonus is one part of the foundation’s "Build the Force" campaign, a multifaceted initiative aimed at attracting and retaining qualified officers. Other offerings under the program include housing assistance, childcare incentives, mental wellness support, life insurance coverage, training, and education scholarships.

What they're saying:

"We are investing in experience," said Dave Wilkinson, president and CEO of the Atlanta Police Foundation. "Lateral officers bring tested skills and real-time readiness. This bonus is our way of saying that if you’re ready to serve Atlanta, we’re ready to support you."

"We’re committed to giving the Atlanta Police Department the resources it needs to hire and retain the best officers and to keep our communities safe," Wilkinson said.

What you can do:

Qualified officers must meet APD’s transfer criteria and will go through an expedited hiring process. Applications and additional information are available at JoinAtlantaPD.org.