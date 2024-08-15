Young Thug, YSL RICO Trial: More police interview video expected Thursday

Kenneth "Lil Woody" Copeland resumed his testimony Wednesday in the Young Thug and YSL trial in Fulton County, one day after his lawyer, Jonathan Melnick, was suspended for six months by the Georgia Supreme Court for an unrelated case.

After Copeland informed Judge Paige Reese Whitaker on Tuesday that he didn't want to testify without an attorney present, he was dismissed for the day until a new attorney could be arranged. That attorney, Charles Engelberger, was in court Wednesday morning with his new client.

Copeland wasn’t on the stand for very long on Wednesday before a technological issue caused a delay. Once the issue was resolved, prosecutors from the Fulton County District Attorney's Office began playing a lengthy police interview with Copeland from 2015.

Later in the day, prosecutors informed Judge Whitaker that they intend to play several more hours of police interviews on Thursday. However, they still expect to finish questioning Copeland on Friday, which will only be a half-day for the court.

Before leaving for the day, Copeland asked the judge if he could come in at 10 a.m. instead of 9 a.m. because he wasn’t getting much sleep (Copeland was observed yawning multiple times while on the stand Wednesday and on previous days). Judge Whitaker replied "sorry" and said she would see him at 9 a.m. on Thursday.

Copeland insists he lied in 2015

In the last few days, Copeland has repeatedly stated that he lied in 2015 about almost everything to stay out of trouble. He said he was taught from an early age to lie to the police and that he told them whatever he thought would keep him out of jail.

Additionally, after denying involvement in the murder of Donovan "Nut" Thomas, Copeland suggested that his friend "Threat" might have been involved. Copeland told prosecutors he didn’t know if Threat had killed Thomas, but he was the last person to whom Copeland gave the rented car used in the crime.

Two of Young Thug's (real name Jeffery Williams) co-defendants, Shannon Stillwell and Deamonte Kendrick, are accused of killing Thomas. Javaris Bradford and Demise McMullen have also been charged with the murder, but have not yet gone to trial. Williams is accused of renting the car that was used during the crime, but not accused of murder.

Earlier in the week, Copeland explained why he targeted Young Thug and denied allegations that YSL is a gang. Copeland told prosecutors he didn’t think anyone could touch Young Thug. Copeland said the police wanted to know more about crimes Williams had supposedly committed, so he seized the opportunity.

"So what I did was, to get them off me, I said, 'Thug did this, Thug did that.' Because I knew he didn’t do it," Copeland said.

Additionally, Copeland complained about a song released by Williams that seemed to point to him as a suspect. Copeland said he didn’t like Williams rapping about him.

Copeland denies being a snitch

Copeland has also denied being a snitch. According to Copeland, a snitch is someone who tells the truth, and all he has done is lie. Copeland says he was finessing the police instead. He also said that one of the detectives on the case has a "squirrel brain" and would believe anything he was told.

Although Copeland claims that he is telling the truth now, he says he is not trying to help Williams.

"I'm not trying to help him out. I don't care nothing about him, what he got going on, nothing. I care about the truth," Copeland said.

Copeland admits to barbershop shooting

On Monday, Copeland also told the court that he was involved in a 2014 shooting at a barbershop that resulted in the hospitalization of the owner, who is the father of rapper Rich Homie Quan. Copeland said the shooting was meant "to send a message."

Copeland met Judge Whitaker for the first time on Monday. The original judge assigned to the case, Judge Ural Glanville, was dismissed in connection with an ex parte meeting on June 10 that involved the judge, prosecutors, Copeland, and his attorney.

Copeland has also released a single related to his testimony. The single, which is titled "I Don't Recall, was released late Tuesday night. He is also selling related T-shirts, tank tops and scarves.

Court schedule

The prosecution says they expect to be finished with Copeland's testimony on Friday. The jury will not be in court next week but the lawyers, defendants and judge will. However, court will not start until noon on Monday and Tuesday.

Additionally, the jury has been excused for Aug. 29, 30 and Sept. 2, Nov. 11, Nov. 27-29 (Thanksgiving) and Dec. 23-Jan. 1 (holiday break).

Young Thug and 27 others were indicted in 2022 for violating Georgia's RICO or racketeering law and committing multiple violent crimes. Following the longest jury selection in history (10 months), a trial for Young Thug (real name Jeffery Williams) and several co-defendants got underway in November 2023. It is now the longest trial in Georgia history. Prosecutors are attempting to prove that YSL (Young Slime Life) is a criminal street gang responsible for numerous offenses, including murder. The defendants maintain that YSL stands for Young Stoner Life and is the name of a record label founded by Young Thug. Young Thug is facing 8 criminal charges. The trial has been plagued by various disruptions, including illnesses, the arrests of a juror and a lawyer, the stabbing of defendant Shannon Stillwell, the removal of the judge originally assigned to the case, and more.