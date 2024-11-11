Young Canton mother goes to trial in deadly stabbing of toddler

article

The Brief Chloe Driver's trial for the alleged murder of her one-year-old daughter is scheduled to start on Tuesday. The fatal incident occurred on Dec. 8, 2020, in the Mountain View subdivision of Cherokee County. Upon arrival, police found Chloe Driver and her daughter in an upstairs bedroom; the daughter later died at the hospital. Driver, who was 20 at the time of the charge, has entered a plea of guilty due to reasons of insanity. She is facing charges of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, aggravated assault, and cruelty to children.



Chloe Driver, a mother from Cherokee County who is accused of stabbing to death her toddler daughter, is expected to stand trial beginning on Tuesday.

The incident happened on Dec. 8, 2020 at home in the Mountain View subdivision located along Mountain Vista Blvd. When officers arrived, they said they found both the child and the mother in an upstairs bedroom. The child was rushed to the hospital where she later died. The child's mother was initially listed in critical condition.

Driver was just 20 when she was charged in the murder of her 13-month-old daughter, Hannah.

According to court documents, she pleaded guilty for reasons of insanity.

She faces malice murder, two counts of felony murder, aggravated assault, and cruelty to children.