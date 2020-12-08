Toddler stabbed to death in Canton, police confirm

Police in Canton said a toddler is dead and another person is in the hospital. Investigators are on the scene trying to figure what happened.

Canton police confirmed to FOX 5 News a 13-month-old was stabbed to death and a 20-year-old was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. It was not immediately clear what type of injuries the 20-year-old suffered.

Details surrounding the incident are still under investigation.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Information on a suspect was not immediately available.

