Mother facing murder charges in stabbing death of toddler

Authorities have arrested a woman in connection to a stabbing that resulted in the death of her toddler earlier this month in Canton.

Chloe Driver, 20, of Tennessee and Florida, is facing several charges for the murder of her 13-month-old daughter, Hannah, Canton police said.

The incident happened on Dec. 8 at home in the Mountain View subdivision located along Mountain Vista Blvd.

Chloe Driver, 20, is charged in the death of her 13-month-old daughter (Source; Canton Police).

When officers arrived, they said they found both the child and the mother in an upstairs bedroom. The child was rushed to the hospital where she later died. The child's mother was initially listed in critical condition.

Driver was arrested on Tuesday after being discharged from the hospital. Her charges include felony murder with malice, cruelty to children, aggravated assault with intent to rape/murder/rob, and aggravated battery.

Driver was being held at the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center.

Four other people were at the home at the time of the stabbing. Investigators spent several hours interviewing them to try to figure out what happened.

