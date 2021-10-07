Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until MON 5:25 AM EDT, Clarke County, Oconee County, Clarke County
3
Flash Flood Watch
until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Flash Flood Watch
until FRI 12:00 PM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County

'You messed up a happy home': Victim recalls double shooting near Greenbriar Mall

By
Published 
SW Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

Victim recalls double shooting near Greenbriar Mall

A man recounts the evening he and his cousin were shot near the Greenbriar Mall.

ATLANTA - A man is desperate for answers about who shot him and his cousin. 

The shooting happened in June and the victim said he’s afraid to live life because the gunman is still on the run.

"Whatever it was about you could have talked to me instead of getting out the car with the gun," Lorenzo Barber said.

It’s been almost four months to the day since Lorenzo Barber and his cousin were both shot while leaving Greenbriar Mall. Barber said he’s no closer to knowing who is responsible.

"I see a car go around me and it was a black charger. I thought he was going around me because he thought I was going to slow or something," Barber said. 

Barber said he didn’t pay much attention to the car until he saw it again.

"I saw the same black charger on the right passenger side parallel parked. It was like he was waiting for us and that’s when I told my cousin that I think something is wrong with this charger," Barber said.

'MAKE BETTER DECISIONS': 2 SHOT AFTER ARGUMENT OVER $20 BILL NEAR ATLANTA MALL, POLICE SAY

Seconds later, things took a turn.

"As soon as I said that, the guy pulled in front of us and blocked us in and pulled out a gun. He was just dangling it at first and saying to get out of the car," Barber said.

Barber said as he tried to speed away from the man, who he said was masked, opened fire.

Barber said he kept driving until he ran into a curb. 

"I told my cousin that I know you were shot as well but just run. The people are still behind us and they are trying to kill us," Barber said.

Thankfully, both men were taken to the hospital and are expected to recover.

"It’s been really hard for me to get from point A to Z. The impound is charging me $3,000 right now to get my car out," Barber said. 

2 INJURED IN SHOOTING NEAR GREENBRIAR MALL

The father of four hasn’t been able to get his car from impound and is uneasy going out in public. 

"When I see a black Charger, it’s not a nice car anymore. I’m thinking it could have been the guys that got me," Barber said. 

As police continue their investigation, Barber has a message for those behind this. 

"I know you messed up a happy home. You really put a big bruising and scar on me now," Barber said. 

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to come forward. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS