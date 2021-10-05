Wrong-way driver crash closes section of major Cobb County highway

article

Cobb County police said Tuesday a wrong-way driver crash caused a major Cobb County highway to shut down.

Police said officers are investigating a head-on collision on Veterans Memorial Highway. Police said the shutdown in near the intersection with Davis Drive.

Police said there are multiple injures.

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn more details during the ongoing investigation.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

