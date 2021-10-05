Oconee County deputy seriously injured in head-on crash

article

An Oconee County deputy is recovering after a passing car hit their cruiser head-on trying to avoid traffic.

The sheriff's office says a driver swerved into the deputy's lane to avoid another vehicle stopped to make a left turn.

The deputy was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive.

The other driver was treated on the scene and released.

