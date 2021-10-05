Expand / Collapse search
Oconee County deputy seriously injured in head-on crash

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Oconee County
FOX 5 Atlanta
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office released these photos showing the aftermath of a head-on crash between a deputy and civilian on Oct. 5, 2021. article

The Oconee County Sheriff's Office released these photos showing the aftermath of a head-on crash between a deputy and civilian on Oct. 5, 2021. (Oconee County Sheriff's Office)

OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. - An Oconee County deputy is recovering after a passing car hit their cruiser head-on trying to avoid traffic.

The sheriff's office says a driver swerved into the deputy's lane to avoid another vehicle stopped to make a left turn.

The deputy was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive.

The other driver was treated on the scene and released. 

