Woman finds herself in middle of manhunt for Atlanta shooting suspect Deion Patterson - twice

Many people who were in Midtown when the shooting happened at Northside Medical Midtown Wednesday say it was frightening and chaotic. For one woman, that chaos didn't end when she left the city.

Latonya Miles says she found herself in the middle of the manhunt for suspected shooter, Deion Patterson, twice.

"I was in Midtown, he was in Midtown. I was in Smyrna, he was in Smyrna," said Miles.

Latonya Miles just stepped out for lunch when a gunman opened fire inside Northside Medical Midtown Wednesday. The building is right next door to where Miles works.

As police moved in, fear and chaos broke out.

"All I see were police cars, SWAT, pulling up," said one man.

"Everyone locking doors and scurrying," said another.

Deion Patterson (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

RELATED CONTENT:

An alert went out for people to shelter in place, but some were outside and had no place to go.

"My supervisor said to make sure you stay close to the walls, stand back," said another man.

Miles just made it to her building before the doors were locked.

"The security guard was right there at the building, shutting it down," said Miles.

Latonya Miles says she found herself in the middle of the manhunt for suspected shooter, Deion Patterson, twice.

Once the shelter in place was lifted in Midtown, it wasn't over for Miles. As she started to make her way home to Cobb County, she saw dozens of law enforcement vehicles racing north.

When she got home to Cobb County, her neighborhood was swarming with police.

MIles lives right next door to the Waterford Place Condominium complex where police captured suspected shooter, Deion Patterson.

"It was very unnerving. I was scared. Once they finally apprehended him, then I was more at peace and was able to sleep," said Miles.