Woman attacked at MARTA station, police looking for 2 men

A woman was on the way to meet her son when she was attacked and robbed at a Marta station. It happened at 1 p.m. on Tuesday at the East Point MARTA Station.

Margarita Hinojosa, 58, was on her way to meet her son. Her family said she was putting money on her card when someone came up from behind her, attacked her and stole her bag.

"She said all she could remember was being pulled to the ground and kicked or punched, and dragged by her bag," said her son, Daniel Robles.

It only took seconds for crooks to grab one of her bags that contained her passport, and sprint away.

Hinojosa was rushed to the hospital. She was kept overnight at Atlanta Medical Center.

"She has bruises around her face and she's bleeding from her brain a small amount, it's most likely because she got thrown to the ground," said Robles.

MARTA police said they believe two men were involved in the attack. Robles said investigators told him detectives are reviewing surveillance video to get a better description of the attackers.

Robles said there were a number of MARTA passengers who gave police eyewitness accounts of what happened. He said others stayed with his mom until help arrived.