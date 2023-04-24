3 arrested in road rage shooting in White County, deputies say

A road rage incident spanning multiple counties got out of hand after White County Sheriff’s deputies say a third vehicle and a gun got thrown into the mix on Sunday.

The incident started in Lumpkin County and escalated into the driver of a BMW, identified as 25-year-old Jorden McKinney, of Gainesville, bumping into the back of a red Chevrolet truck operated by a 16-year-old juvenile.

Along U.S. 129 South near Cougar Drive, family members of the teen arrived in a white truck driven by 51-year-old Charles Wayne Ryder, of Lula. In the passenger seat was 21-year-old Charles Dewey Lewis Ryder, also of Lula, who deputies say was firing shots at McKinney’s car as he drove past.

At that point, investigators say McKinney made a U-turn and ended up ramming the white truck. The BMW was eventually disabled after the white pickup truck rammed the car back, deputies say.

McKinney and the two Ryders were all arrested at the scene.

McKinney is charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and aggressive driving.

Charles Wayne Ryder face charges of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and aggressive driving.

Charles Dewey Lewis Ryder is charged with reckless conduct, discharge of a firearm near a roadway, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

All three were booked into the White County Jail.

The incident remains under investigation and additional charges are possible, deputies say.