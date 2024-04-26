Police asking for help identifying gunman in deadly Stone Hogan Connector shooting

Atlanta police are asking for the public's help with their investigation into a deadly shooting on Stone Hogan Connector.

Officials say the shooting happened around 2:40 p.m. on Dec. 2, 2022, on the 3000 block of the road.

According to the APD, officers arrived at the scene and found 33-year-old Jonathan Johnson shot multiple times in the head.

Medics rushed Johnson to a local hospital, but he did not survive his injuries.

On Friday, the Atlanta Police Department's Homicide Unit shared footage taken from a security camera at the scene of the shooting. In the footage, a man wearing a hoodie walks past the camera. The camera then picks up the sound of multiple gunshots and a woman screaming before the man is seen running back the way that he originally came from.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Atlanta Police Department)

Officials are asking anyone with information about the case to call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477.

A reward of up to $2,000 is available for any information that leads to an arrest or indictment in the case. You do not have to give your name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward.