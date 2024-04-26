Polk County teacher accused of having sexual relationship with student

article

A Cedartown High School coach has been arrested after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Micha Philip Banks, 27, was arrested on Thursday and charged with improper sexual contact.

The Polk County School District released the following statement about the arrest:

"On April 14, Polk School District officials received allegations of an inappropriate relationship between a teacher and a student. In accordance with standard operating protocols, school officials immediately contacted law enforcement, and continues to cooperate fully in their investigation."

Banks was terminated from his position, according to school officials.

According to jail records, he has since been bonded out of jail.

No word on when his next appearance in court will be.