Buckhead condo death leaves friends, family seeking answers

An Atlanta woman died from a gunshot wound. Was it murder, suicide or an accident? That's what friends and family want to know.

Sierra Gamble was 30 years old when she was found dead in her Buckhead condo.

"Not only was she beautiful, but she had so much character, she was creative, she was industrious, ambitious, she had so much to offer the world," said Marco Restrepo, a friend.

Friends say what makes the loss even harder is not knowing what led up to her sudden death.

"She was just a young beautiful woman had so much going for her and it doesn't make any sense," said Amber Akaraskul, a friend.

Atlanta police say homicide detectives were called to Sierra's condo on August 15. Her body was sent to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy.

A report from the ME shows the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head, but the manner of death is undetermined.

The report states "the circumstances leading up to and involving the gunshot wound characteristics do not clearly indicate homicide, suicide, or accident. Therefore, the manner of death is classified as undetermined at this time."

"There's a lot of unusual things in this case that I don't know how anyone could call it anything other than a murder. She was right-handed, the coroner's report said she was shot on the left side of her head," said Joy Varner, Sierra's aunt.

Family and friends say 8 months is a long time without any answers, and they fear the case is growing colder by the day.

"It's been all this time, and we haven't had any answers, there's been no progress," said Restrepo.

They're pleading for anyone who may have seen or heard something that night, that might provide a lead to the police, to come forward.

"She gets a chance to envision all the goals she had. I would love if someone could step forward," said Akaraskul.

Atlanta police say detectives are still actively investigating the case.