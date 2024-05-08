Meth, guns, cash found at Blairsville suspected drug dealer's house, deputies say

article

A suspected drug dealer from Blairsville was busted in Towns County during a traffic stop over the weekend.

Towns County deputies who had been watching 26-year-old Timothy Gavin for months stopped a car he was sitting in the passenger seat of.

Through probable cause, they said they searched the vehicle and found a "controlled substance."

Gavin was arrested and charged with felony possession and distribution of a controlled substance and failure to wear a seat belt.

(Credit: Towns County Sheriff's Office)

The deputies contacted the Union County Sheriff's Office, where Gavin is from. They obtained a search warrant to go through his house where officials said they found methamphetamine, guns and cash.

Gavin is expected to face more charges in his hometown.