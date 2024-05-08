Kroger closing store on Cobb Parkway SE after 44 years

article

Kroger’s Atlanta Division has announced that its store at 3300 Cobb Parkway SE near Paces Mill Road SE will close on Aug. 17. After 44 years of operation, the store’s lease is set to expire on Aug. 30.

"We appreciate the loyalty and support of our customers and look forward to continuing to serve their needs at nearby Kroger locations," said Victor Smith, president of Kroger’s Atlanta Division.

Customers affected by the closure can shop at the following nearby Kroger stores:

4715 S Atlanta Rd SE, Smyrna, GA 30339

3240 S Cobb Dr SE, Smyrna, GA 30080

1310 Powers Ferry Rd SE, Marietta, GA 30067

For added convenience, customers can also sign up for Kroger’s Boost, a delivery membership program that offers up to $1,000 in annual savings on fuel and grocery delivery. Eligible customers can try the service with a free 30-day trial, and memberships start at $7.99 per month.

All 70 employees from the closing store will be reassigned to other Kroger locations, following the company’s collective bargaining agreement. Kroger representatives will meet with the affected staff to discuss reassignment options and opportunities in the coming weeks.



