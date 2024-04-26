Second day of pro-Palestinian protests at Emory University following arrests

Emory University's campus was the scene of renewed pro-Palestinian protests Friday, marking the second consecutive day of demonstrations. The initial protest ended with several students being arrested, igniting a stronger turnout and higher tensions today.

Students and faculty gathered early in the morning at the university’s main quad, equipped with banners, flags, and loudspeakers. The demonstrators called for an end to what they described as aggressive policies against Palestinians, urging the university and the broader international community to take a stand.

The first day’s events escalated when protesters clashed with campus security, leading to the arrest of six students on charges including trespassing and resisting arrest. These actions have spurred a broader dialogue about students' rights and the university’s role in political issues.

The protest at Emory is part of a larger series of demonstrations at universities nationwide, reflecting a surge in student activism and international concern regarding recent developments in Gaza.