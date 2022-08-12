Weapon confiscated from student at Creekside High School, principal says

A disturbing trend continues with yet another school weapon scare, this time at Creekside High School in Fulton County.

Principal Terrel Awak said in a letter to Creekside parents and guardians that the incident happened Wednesday.

He wrote that school administrators noticed three students, who were not in class and did not have permission to be out of class. After questioning students, one was discovered to have a "concealed weapon hidden on his person." It's not clear what the weapon was.

The school is taking disciplinary action against the student.

Fulton County Schools police are investigating.

"This type of behavior from students is not acceptable at Creekside High School and we will continue to reinforce the expectations and hold students accountable for their decisions and actions," Awak wrote.

The school currently requires clear bookbags and conducts hall sweeps.

The Creekside High School weapon incident is one of several at metro Atlanta schools since the school year began.

The Union County School District asked the GBI to investigate after an "isolated shooting" in Blairsville on Thursday afternoon.

Officials with the Gwinnett County Public Schools say Berkmar High School was under a hard lockdown, Thursday. Authorities determined there was no threat.

Henry County Schools officials said Wednesday a student is facing disciplinary actions and possible criminal charges after bringing two loaded guns to school on Wednesday. Police said one of those guns accidentally went off.

Rome City Schools instituted more safety measures after two firearm discoveries in the first week of classes.