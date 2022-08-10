'Possible gunshot' sound triggers lockdowns at 2 Henry County schools, officials say

article

Henry County Schools officials said Wednesday a suspicious sound prompted lockdowns at two schools in McDonough.

Officials said reports of what sounded like a "possible gunshot" at McDonough High School resulted in a hard lockdown and investigation as well as a soft lockdown at nearby McDonough Middle School.

Officials said no students or staff were harmed and everyone at the schools is safe. School operations had resumed under a soft-lockdown protocols by around noon on Wednesday.

Officials did not explain what investigators determined was the source of the noise that cause the scare.

