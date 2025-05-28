Delta flight's 2023 landing without nose gear explained in final report

article

The Brief NTSB report finds nose gear failure on Boeing 717-200 was caused by a fatigue fracture linked to manufacturing defects. Pilots attempted multiple gear extension methods before declaring an emergency and landing without nose gear support. The report cites noncompliance with a 2001 service bulletin and delayed repairs as contributing factors; all 104 aboard evacuated safely.



A newly-released report from the National Transportation Safety Board outlines the cause of a nose gear failure on a Delta flight from Atlanta that occurred just moments before landing at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in June 2023.

RELATED: Delta flight touches down at North Carolina airport without front landing gear

What they're saying:

According to the report, the Boeing 717-200 plane was about 2,000 feet from touchdown when the flight crew detected an issue with the nose landing gear. They attempted to deploy the gear through standard and manual procedures, but both efforts were unsuccessful. The crew subsequently notified air traffic control of an emergency situation.

The plane landed approximately 1,400 feet from the start of the runway. As the aircraft decelerated to around 80 knots, the nose was carefully lowered to the ground, allowing it to come to a controlled stop.

Investigators found that the malfunction stemmed from a fatigue fracture in the upper lock link of the nose landing gear. The damage originated from surface scratches introduced during manufacturing, which created stress concentrations over time.

Upper Lock Link (NTSB photo)

The report also notes that Boeing and McDonnell Douglas had issued a relevant service bulletin in December 2001. However, a maintenance facility responsible for overhauling the component failed to follow the bulletin’s guidance. Although repairs were later conducted in June and July 2009, the report concludes that the initial fatigue damage likely occurred before those repairs and played a role in the eventual failure.

All 96 passengers and the eight crew members on board were able to evacuate without injury.

Actions Taken:

After the incident, Delta Air Lines conducted a thorough inspection of all upper lock links on its Boeing 717 planes, according to Aviation Source News. Other operators of Boeing 717 reportedly did the same. No other cracks were found.