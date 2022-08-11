Expand / Collapse search

GBI investigates after shots fired in Union County Primary School parking lot

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 11:24PM
Union County
FOX 5 Atlanta

Union County Primary School shooting

The GBI is investigating after investigators say a Union County Primary School employee shot at a car parked in the parking lot.

BLAIRSVILLE, Ga. - The Union County School District asked the GBI to investigate after an "isolated shooting" in Blairsville on Thursday afternoon.

The district said around 2:15 p.m. an employee targeted an unoccupied vehicle in the parking lot of Union County Primary School.

Classes are not yet back in session and no students were in any danger, the GBI says.

The employee, whose name has not been released, was taken into custody.

(FOX 5 viewer)

Video provided to FOX 5 shows a large police presence in the Downtown Blairsville Square.

It was not immediately clear if that employee has been charged with anything.

The investigation continues.