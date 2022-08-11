GBI investigates after shots fired in Union County Primary School parking lot

The Union County School District asked the GBI to investigate after an "isolated shooting" in Blairsville on Thursday afternoon.

The district said around 2:15 p.m. an employee targeted an unoccupied vehicle in the parking lot of Union County Primary School.

Classes are not yet back in session and no students were in any danger, the GBI says.

The employee, whose name has not been released, was taken into custody.

(FOX 5 viewer)

Video provided to FOX 5 shows a large police presence in the Downtown Blairsville Square.

It was not immediately clear if that employee has been charged with anything.

The investigation continues.