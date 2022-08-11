Berkmar High School placed on lockdown after weapon reported on campus, officials say

article

A Gwinnett County high school was placed on lockdown after officials say a gun was reported on campus Thursday afternoon.

Officials with the Gwinnett County Public Schools say Berkmar High School was under a hard lockdown most of the afternoon. Officials say no gun was found.

"I want to make you aware that the school is in the process of ending a hard lockdown after a report of a weapon at school," Gwinnett County Schools spokesperson Bernard Watson wrote in a statement. "I want to reassure you that everyone is safe and no weapon has been found."

Gwinnett County Schools police respond to Berkmar High School after a report of a weapon on campus on August 11, 2022. (FOX 5)

School police are investigating the incident.

Police encourage students who see something that is out of place on school campus, to say something to a teacher or administrator.