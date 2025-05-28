Marietta named America's Most Generous City by GoFundMe

article

The Brief The city of Marietta has been named GoFundMe's Most Generous City in America for 2024. According to the fundraising platform, more than 25,000 Marietta residents made donations on GoFundMe in 2024. To celebrate the national recognition, the city and GoFundMe will host a special event on May 30 during the Glover Park Concert Series at Marietta Square.



When it comes to giving back, one city in metro Atlanta has opened their hearts and wallets more than any other in the country.

GoFundMe has named Marietta as America's Most Generous City in 2024.

What we know:

This is the third time Marietta has earned the title since 2019. The city also ranked second among the most generous cities of all time.

According to the fundraising platform, more than 25,000 Marietta residents made donations on GoFundMe in 2024.

Since 2010, residents have donated more than $13 million to help others. One person has donated more than 160 times over the last 15 years.

Dig deeper:

Marietta isn't the only Georgia city that has received praise for giving back.

Alpharetta and Sandy Springs were both named the fifth and seventh most generous respectively.

Taking second place for 2024 was Sarasota, Florida.

What they're saying:

"Being named the Most Generous City in America is a reflection of the spirit that makes Marietta so special," said Mayor Steve "Thunder" Tumlin. "Our residents consistently show up for one another with compassion and generosity."

What's next:

To celebrate the national recognition, the city and GoFundMe will host a special event on May 30 during the Glover Park Concert Series at Marietta Square.

The celebration will feature a performance by Canyonland featuring Michelle Malone and will include giveaways, a photo booth, and interactive activities for attendees.

The concert and celebration are free and open to the public.