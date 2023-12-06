3 of the top 10 most generous GoFundMe cities are in Georgia

article

Three cities in the metro Atlanta area have earned spots in GoFundMe's 2023 list of the most generous states and cities in the United States.

Marietta secured an impressive second place on the list; Alpharetta claimed the sixth spot; and Atlanta came in at number 10. The top-ranking city for generosity in 2023 was Spring, Texas. Vermont was named the most generous state for the 2nd year.

Among the notable GoFundMe initiatives in metro Atlanta this year, one particularly stood out – a fundraiser dedicated to the late Wheeler High School band director, Madison Argo. Tragically, Argo passed away suddenly in November at the young age of 32.