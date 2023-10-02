Cobb County community mourns unexpected death of high school band teacher

article

A Cobb County high school and others in the community are mourning the unexpected loss of its band teacher.

Madison Argo worked as the band director at Wheeler High School in Marietta. He was just 32 years old and had been with the high school for two years.

The band's booster club remembered Argo as a "dedicated leader" who brought a passion for music and marching to the school.

"Mr. Argo, Thank you for your dedication to our students. We miss you and hope to make you proud this marching band competition season," the club wrote.

Before working at Wheeler High School, Argo served as the head drum major of the Auburn University Marching Band and the associate director of bands at Whitewater High School in Fayetteville. During his time at the high school, he took the Wildcat Marching Band to perform at Walt Disney World and in the Saint Patrick's Day Parade in Dublin, Ireland.

On Instagram, Auburn University Marching Band Director Dr. Corey Spurlin said that Argo was "one of the most outstanding students I have had the pleasure of working with during my tenure at Auburn."

"He loved his family, his band students, music, wrestling, and Auburn. He was a truly great Auburn man, and he will be missed," Spurlin wrote.

The cause of Argo's death has not been shared.

The Wheeler High School Band booster club has set up a GoFundMe to help his family pay for his funeral expenses.