Vine City group walks neighborhood to stop violence

The Vine City community is taking its own approach to stopping violent crime.

About a dozen people gathered at the Magnolia Park Community Center on Wednesday evening.

"Enough is enough," said Bishop John Lewis who organized the event.

They walked around the neighborhood until 11 p.m. and said they want neighbors to know they care.

"Our lives matter and the lives of the people in our beloved community matter," Bishop Lewis said.

Magnolia Park in Vine City (FOX 5)

A 27-year-old mother of five was killed on Magnolia Way on Sunday.

The shooting was one of several violent incidents in the Atlanta area on Sunday night, carrying over into Monday morning.

Atlanta police confirmed at least six shootings were confirmed in the area since 10 p.m. Sunday night.

The community held a vigil on Tuesday for victim Alicia Merrell.

"Our purpose is to unite as a community," the bishop said.

He said they plan to meet again next Tuesday.

