Vigil for mother of 5 shot, killed in Atlanta on Sunday

The family of an Atlanta murder victim held a vigil Tuesday night to celebrate her life.

Friends and loved ones filled the streets to pay tribute to Alicia Merrell.

The 27-year-old mother of five was shot and killed on Magnolia Way on Sunday.

Merrell's mother, Atlanta City Councilman Michael Julian Bond, and an organizer of the vigil all spoke.

"I'm a mother of six, and I didn't think my kids could do no wrong and get killed," her mother said.

A vigil on May 18, 2021, was held for Alicia Merrell who was killed along Magnolia Way two days prior. (FOX 5)

"I know this family, I've known Vanessa, we've known Vanessa for years. I mean more than 20 years, so you think is personal for us. Every time this happens, it's personal for us because we were born and raised in this very community. You know Mable and I grew up Byron just blocks from here, so this is our neighborhood. And these are our people. And so we're going to make sure we do everything to uplift them, but we want to avoid this, we don't want this happening anymore," said Michael J. Bond, Atlanta City Council Member.

"We have to take time, slow down, and teach our young people what compassion and empathy is. There's no empathy anymore," said Vanessa Cox-Logan, community member.

The shooting was one of several violent incidents in the Atlanta area on Sunday night, carrying over into Monday morning.

Atlanta police confirmed at least six shootings were confirmed in the area since 10 p.m. Sunday night.

