Multiple shootings occur hours apart in metro Atlanta

Police confirmed since 10 p.m. on Saturday there have been at least six shootings overnight in Atlanta.

At Azule Restaurant and Lounge in Buckhead, police were still on-scene at 9 a.m. on Monday investigating a shooting where they say a man was shot and found dead.

The shooting is part of a string of violence in the Atlanta area, to which Atlanta Police Department units have responded in a matter of hours.

"Definitely been a busy weekend," Lt. Daniel Jenson said. "I don't want to go into detail more than that, it's just been extremely busy for us."

The first confirmed shooting was at around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night off Jackson Street. Atlanta police said an off-duty officer fired shots after someone started shooting at a crowd. Officials said no one was injured.

Just after 2 a.m. off of Buford Highway and Sydney Marcus Boulevard, medics rushed a victim to a hospital in critical condition after they were shot in a car. Police later reported he died.

At approximately 3:30 a.m. a victim was shot in the head off Metropolitan Parkway, police said, and transported to a hospital where they died.

Police confirmed another shooting off of Magnolia Way where a woman was shot and killed outside of an apartment complex.

In southwest Atlanta off White Oak Street, police said a woman was shot in the leg. They expect the victim to recover.

