5 hurt in Dekalb Co. gas station drive-by shooting

A drive-by shooting at a Dekalb County gas station leaves 5 people injured.

The violence took place Sunday night at the intersection of Redan Road and South Hairston Road. Victims told police they had come out of the Chevron when a vehicle pulled up and at least one person started firing.

Five people ended up getting shot, 4 men and a woman. Two of the victims were critically injured, including a man in his 60's. FOX5 crews saw a woman being loaded into an ambulance. We haven't gotten an update on the other victims' condition.

Some of the victims ran for safety. One person ended up at a Waffle House across the street. Waffle House workers say the person ran inside begging for help.

People eating a Mexican restaurant, also across the street, say they heard a series of pops and then chaos.

Police say as many as 30 shots were fired. At this point they don't have a motive for the crime, nor do they have a description of the shooters' vehicle. Anyone with information that can help detectives find the gunmen is asked to call Dekalb County Police.

