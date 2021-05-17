Man shot in the head dies at hospital, police say

A man shot in the head in Atlanta on Monday morning has died, police said.

At about 4 a.m. on Monday, police reported a man had been shot in the head at Metropolitan Parkway.

He was transported to the hospital in critical condition, where police say he died from his injuries.

Homicide investigators were working the case, officials said.

Atlanta police confirmed at least six shootings in the area since 10 p.m. Sunday night.

