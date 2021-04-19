Expand / Collapse search

VIDEO: Footage shows suspect fire at Coweta deputies

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 Atlanta

Dashcam video shows moment suspect draws gun on deputy

Newly-released dashcam footage shows a fugitive pull a gun on a Coweta County deputy during a pursuit.

NEWNAN, Ga. - Police released body camera footage of a shootout between a suspect and Coweta County law enforcement on Sunday.

Authorities said the theft victim was able to identify the offender as Mario Clarke, 26, and warrants were taken out for his arrest. Deputies located Clarke around noon Sunday, where they said he took off on foot.

The incident happened Sunday afternoon near International Park, according to the Coweta County Sheriff's Office, and was related to a car theft that occurred overnight.

Man shot by Coweta deputy after shooting into deputy’s vehicle, authorities say

A man was taken to the hospital after authorities say he was shot by a deputy after firing at the deputy's vehicle. The incident is connected to a car theft.

The Coweta County Sheriff's Office confirmed to FOX 5 that Clarke is the same man who opened fire on his father last month. The entire incident between father and son was captured on home surveillance cameras.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.