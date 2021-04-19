VIDEO: Footage shows suspect fire at Coweta deputies

Police released body camera footage of a shootout between a suspect and Coweta County law enforcement on Sunday.

Authorities said the theft victim was able to identify the offender as Mario Clarke, 26, and warrants were taken out for his arrest. Deputies located Clarke around noon Sunday, where they said he took off on foot.

The incident happened Sunday afternoon near International Park, according to the Coweta County Sheriff's Office, and was related to a car theft that occurred overnight.

The Coweta County Sheriff's Office confirmed to FOX 5 that Clarke is the same man who opened fire on his father last month. The entire incident between father and son was captured on home surveillance cameras.

