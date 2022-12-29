Cold fries guy, half-dressed shoplifters, 'fanny pack bandits': Odd metro Atlanta crimes in 2022

article

A few incidents and investigations caught the attention of FOX 5 Atlanta viewers.

These metro Atlanta crimes committed in 2022 perhaps surprised even veteran law enforcement officers. Suspects took unique tactics or went to unexpected lengths to conceal their alleged crimes.

Here are examples of the strangest crimes in 2022:

Half-dressed ‘underwear bandits’ arrested

A tip from a FOX 5 Atlanta viewer helped lead to the arrest of three women suspected of stealing thousands of dollars in underwear.

Coweta County investigators explained the suspects were also half-dressed when surveillance video caught them taking Nike men's briefs at Kohl’s stores in metro Atlanta.

"After the story ran, the investigator of the case received multiple good tips from all over, so it worked in this case and all three individuals have been arrested and have been charged with felony shoplifting," said Coweta County Sheriff’s Sgt. Toby Nix

Investigators arrested 18-year-old Mia Simone Martin, 22-year-old Jazzmin Queenia Jones and 18-year-old Za’Asia Rowland, charged with taking around $1,800 in underwear.

'Fanny pack bandits' target high-end fragrances

Investigators launched a search for two men donning fanny packs allegedly stealing men’s fragrances.

Investigators said the suspects used their '90s-era accessories to conceal high-dollar men’s cologne.

"This was two separate individuals that were working together and both of them ended up leaving the store with about $550 worth of different fragrances from Sephora," said Coweta County Investigator Stacey Beckom.

Murder suspect arrested after calling police about cold fries

Police body cam video showed a man complaining about his fries at a McDonald's in Kennesaw before hews arrested.

"I tried the fries, they were lukewarm, but they weren't hot," said the man in the video, identified as 24-year-old Antoine Sims.

24-year-old Antoine Sims

When officers searched for Sims' name in a law enforcement database, they got an alert there was a warrant out for his arrest.

Sims was charged in the murder of a woman in Johns Creek in 2018. Sims was out on bond, but had a warrant for his arrest in Fulton County for failure to appear.

When Kennesaw police tried to give Sims the criminal trespass warning, he took off running. Police caught up with him in an apartment complex.

Man claims armed robbery was a joke

Surveillance video shows a masked, hooded man walked into the Smoke Stars vape shop on Sixes Road in Canton with a gun drawn.

Video shows him pointing the gun at the clerk demanding specific vape products. Then, he apparently starts laughing, pulls off his mask and walks out without taking anything.

Days later, deputies arrested 18-year-old Brandon McMahon at Woodstock High School. McMahon allegedly told investigators it was a joke for a YouTube video, but detectives didn't buy it.

Brandon McMahon (Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

Detectives don't believe it was a social media prank, they believe it was a real crime with a case of cold feet.

"This was an actual armed robbery that he changed his mind about during the act and tried to downplay it and leave the scene," said Capt. Jay Baker.