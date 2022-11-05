Gunman says it was a joke, detectives say an Armed Robbery was real

Deputies are investigating a bizarre armed robbery in Cherokee County.

A masked and hooded man walks into the Smoke Stars Vape shop on Sixes Road in Canton Thursday night with a gun drawn. Surveillance video shows him pointing the gun at the clerk demanding specific vape products. Then, oddly, he starts laughing, pulls off his mask, and walks out without taking anything.

Cherokee County Sheriff's investigators post his image on social media and with help from the public and school police, identify him as 18-year-old Brandon McMahon. He was taken into custody at Woodstock High School on Friday afternoon.

(Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

Sheriff's officials say McMahon said it was a joke for a YouTube video, but detectives didn't buy it.

"There's no other person there with him, no one was videotaping him, he does not have a YouTube channel as he states," said Capt. Jay Baker.

Brandon McMahon (Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

Capt. Baker says if it had been a joke for a video, it would have been a dangerous move.

"Something like that happens, not only could the clerk shoot you, a bystander might try to protect the clerk, it's very dangerous," said Capt. Baker.

But again, detectives don't believe it was a social media prank, they believe it was a real crime with a case of cold feet.

"This was an actual armed robbery that he changed his mind about during the act and tried to downplay it and leave the scene," said Capt. Baker.

Adam Cantrell works at the vape shop. He wasn't there Thursday night, but when he saw the surveillance video he couldn't believe it.

"Pretty scary, come out with a gun drawn you're sitting here just trying to sell vapes, pretty scary," said Cantrell.

Cantrell is concerned for his co-worker who came face to face with the man with the gun.

"They seem like they're holding up okay, but I really hope they're doing good," said Cantrell.

Detectives say McMahon had claimed it was an airsoft gun, but after a search of his home, investigators found a .357 magnum that they believe was used in the crime.

McMahon is charged with criminal attempt to commit armed robbery.