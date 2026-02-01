Police investigating fatal shooting at Austell home

The Brief Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in Austell on Sunday morning. Officers did arrest someone in connection with the shooting, although they have not been identified. The shooting happened at a home on Brightmore Drive.



Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Sunday morning at a home on Brightmore Drive, officials said.

What we know:

Officers responded to the home in the 4000 block of Brightmore Drive just before 6:30 a.m. after receiving a call about a person who was shot, police said.

When they arrived at the home, police found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. That person was taken to the hospital, where they later died.

Authorities have arrested a person in connection with the shooting.

The Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit is leading the investigation.

What we don't know:

Investigators are still working to determine what led to the shooting. Police have not identified the alleged shooter or revealed the charges against them.

The name of the person killed has not yet been publicly released.