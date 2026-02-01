Boyfriend accused of stabbing woman at Clarkston apartment
CLARKSTON, Ga. - Clarkston police are investigating after a woman was fatally stabbed early Sunday morning at an apartment complex.
What we know:
Officers responded to the complex in the 3000 block of Clarkston Industrial Boulevard around 2:30 a.m.
When they arrived, police found a woman suffering from a stab wound to the chest. The woman, identified as 67-year-old Joyce Mitchell, died on the scene, police said.
Mitchell’s boyfriend was also present when police arrived and was detained for questioning.
After the on-scene investigation, the victim’s boyfriend, identified as Donald Lewis, 64, was arrested.
Lewis was taken to the DeKalb County Jail and booked for malice murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony.
An investigation is ongoing.
What we don't know:
Police did not say what happened when Lewis was detained for questioning or the circumstances that led up to the fatal stabbing.
It is unclear if a weapon was recovered.
The Source: Information in this report comes from the Clarkston Police Department.