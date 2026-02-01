Expand / Collapse search

Boyfriend accused of stabbing woman at Clarkston apartment

By Jameson Moyer
Published  February 1, 2026 11:45pm EST
Clarkston
The Brief

    • Police responded to a fatal stabbing early Sunday morning in Clarkston. 
    • The victim, identified as Joyce Mitchell, died on the scene. 
    • Law enforcement accused Mitchell's boyfriend of her murder. 

CLARKSTON, Ga. - Clarkston police are investigating after a woman was fatally stabbed early Sunday morning at an apartment complex. 

What we know:

Officers responded to the complex in the 3000 block of Clarkston Industrial Boulevard around 2:30 a.m.

When they arrived, police found a woman suffering from a stab wound to the chest. The woman, identified as 67-year-old Joyce Mitchell, died on the scene, police said.  

Mitchell’s boyfriend was also present when police arrived and was detained for questioning.

After the on-scene investigation, the victim’s boyfriend, identified as Donald Lewis, 64, was arrested.

Lewis was taken to the DeKalb County Jail and booked for malice murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony.

An investigation is ongoing. 

What we don't know:

Police did not say what happened when Lewis was detained for questioning or the circumstances that led up to the fatal stabbing.

It is unclear if a weapon was recovered. 

The Source: Information in this report comes from the Clarkston Police Department. 

