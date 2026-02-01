Juvenile shot by Clayton deputy after alleged carjacking

article

The Brief The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said that a Clayton deputy shot a juvenile on Saturday night after they led law enforcement on a chase. Another juvenile was tased as the two tried to flee on foot from authorities. The injured juvenile was taken to a hospital in stable condition with one gunshot wound.



One juvenile was shot, and another was tased on Saturday night after the pair allegedly carjacked a woman and led law enforcement on a vehicle chase near Rex.

What we know:

Clayton County officers responded to an alleged carjacking at the intersection of Rex Road and Highway 42 in Ellenwood around 8:04 p.m. Saturday, police said.

The two juveniles allegedly pointed a gun at the victim's head and drove off in her vehicle.

A pursuit ensued after police attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver sped off.

RELATED: Chase with alleged carjackers leads to Clayton deputy shooting

The chase ended on a dead-end street where the accused carjackers tried to run away on foot.

One of the juveniles was shot by a Clayton County deputy while the other was tased.

The juvenile who was shot was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition with one gunshot wound, while the other was taken to the youth detention center, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said on Sunday.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ GBI is investigating a Saturday night shooting involving a Clayton County deputy on January 31, 2026.

GBI is leading the investigation, which is standard protocol when an officer fires their weapon.

Once the investigation is complete, the case will be turned over to the Clayton County District Attorney’s Office for review.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not identified the deputy who fired their weapon. It is unclear what charges the two juveniles will face.

Law enforcement has not said whether the two juveniles had any connection to the woman who was allegedly carjacked.