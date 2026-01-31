Expand / Collapse search
Chase with alleged carjackers leads to Clayton deputy shooting

By Jameson Moyer
Updated  January 31, 2026 10:19pm EST
Clayton County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

GBI is investigating a Saturday night shooting involving a Clayton County deputy on January 31, 2026. 

The Brief

    • GBI is investigating a shooting that happened involving a Clayton County deputy on Saturday evening.
    • The situation stemmed from a police chase with alleged carjackers.
    • One alleged carjacker was shot and the other was tased.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A chase with two alleged carjackers ended with one being shot and another being tased by Clayton County deputies on Saturday night.

What we know:

Clayton County officers responded to a reported carjacking at the intersection of Rex Road and Highway 42 in Ellenwood at a gas station around 8:04 p.m., police said. 

The carjackers allegedly pointed a gun at the victim's head and drove off in her vehicle. 

Image 1 of 6

GBI is investigating a Saturday night shooting involving a Clayton County deputy on January 31, 2026. 

Law enforcement attempted a traffic stop, but the carjackers fled. A Clayton County deputy found the suspect's vehicle, and a pursuit ensued. 

The chase ended on a dead-end street where the two carjackers fled from the vehicle. Shortly after, one of the suspects was tased while the other was shot. Both were taken to a nearby hospital. 

The Clayton County Sheriff's Office said both injured individuals are reportedly conscious and breathing.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was asked to investigate, which is standard protocol. 

What we don't know:

Authorities have not identified the deputy involved in the shooting or the alleged carjackers. It is unclear what charges the two suspects will face. 

The Source: Information in this report comes from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Clayton County Sheriff's Office and Clayton County Police Department. 

