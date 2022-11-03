'Fanny pack bandits' targets high-end fragrance counter in Coweta County

Investigators call them the "fanny pack bandits." Two men were caught on camera allegedly stealing men’s fragrances. Coweta County investigators say they need the public’s help in identifying the men.

Fanny packs are apparently a thing again. It is the1990s all over. That was the first thing that caught the eye of investigators, but the other thing is both men are very brand specific when it comes to their clothing.

Investigators say one man dressed head to toe in Nike apparel, the other in Adidas. Both men were wearing fanny packs.

Two men wearing fanny packs targeted high-end fragrances from the Newnan Khols, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office says. (Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies accuse the two men, dubbed the "fanny pack bandits," of shoplifting at the Sephora store inside the Newnan Khols.

Those fanny packs are more than just a snappy fashion accessory. Investigators say the two men are accused of using them to conceal high-dollar men’s cologne and then walking out the door without paying for it.

Coweta County investigators say one of the "fanny pack bandits" was dressed in all Nike gear. (Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

"This was two separate individuals that were working together and both of them ended up leaving the store with about $550 worth of different fragrances from Sephora," said Coweta County Investigator Stacey Beckom.

The store’s surveillance cameras caught the men allegedly stealing the fragrances, slyly slipping the bottles into the fanny pack while the unsuspecting clerk is not watching. At one point, investigators say the man wearing all Adidas clothing distracts the clerk while man dressed all in Nike gear again conceals the goods.

Coweta County investigators say one of the "fanny pack bandits" was dressed in all Adidas apparel. (Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators say someone out there knows the two men and it might possibly be by their fashion choices.

"Please reach out to us. It’s OK to remain anonymous, if it helps to identify who these people are," said Beckom.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.