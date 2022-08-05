3 women accused of stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of underwear

Investigators need help ending a bizarre crime wave targeting Kohl’s stores in metro Atlanta.

The latest case happened in Newnan. Three women walked out of the store with merchandise stuffed in big bags. Police said the trio is after underwear. Thousands of dollars’ worth of men’s underwear has already been stolen from four different stores.

Surveillance video from the Newnan store shows the women crouched over a display case in the men’s department. Their quarry, according to the company, is Nike Men’s Boxers. According to the police report, a box of three normally sells for $40.

Police said the women made off with about $1,800 in underwear from the Newnan store alone.

The women are believed to have hit other Kohl’s in Marietta, Woodstock, and McDonough. In all, more than $6,000 worth of underwear has been stolen, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.