3 women arrested, accused of stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of underwear

Three suspected underwear bandits were arrested after a tip from a FOX 5 viewer.

The story of half-dressed woman stealing men’s underwear went viral over the summer and Coweta County investigators say it helped in their capture.

The brief, if not bizarre, crime wave hitting Kohl’s stores in metro Atlanta this summer came to an end when someone recognized them.

"After the story ran, the investigator of the case received multiple good tips from all over, so it worked in this case and all three individuals have been arrested and have been charged with felony shoplifting," said Coweta County Sheriff’s Sgt. Toby Nix

Under arrest 18-year-old Mia Simone Martin, 22-year-old Jazzmin Queenia Jones and 18-year-old Za’Asia Rowland.

The women are accused of marching into Kohl’s stores, filling their big bags with thousands of dollars in Nike men’s briefs and then skipping the cash register on their way out. Investigators say, in all, about $1,800 of underwear was taken.

Similar crimes were reported at Kohl’s stores in Marietta, Woodstock and McDonough.

The Kohl’s website states the average price for a box set of three normally sells for about $40.

Investigators had said back in September that between all the stores involved, the underwear bandits had stolen more than $6,000 in men’s briefs.