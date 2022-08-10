Dispute over fries leads to arrest of man out on bond for murder

It started with a disagreement over fries at a fast food restaurant. It turned into a police chase and the same customer who called 911 being arrested.

Police say that customer was out on bond on murder charges.

The disagreement happened at the McDonald's in Kennesaw. Police body cam video shows a man complaining about his fries.

"I tried the fries, they were lukewarm, but they weren't hot," said the man in the video, identified as 24-year-old Antoine Sims.

"The owner said he was cursing at him and wanted him to leave and to be issued a criminal trespass warning," said Kennesaw Police Officer David Buchanan.

When officers searched for Sims' name in a law enforcement database, they got an alert there was a warrant out for his arrest.

Sims was charged in the murder of a woman in Johns Creek, Adelisa Muratovic, in 2018. Her body was found inside a burning car. Police were searching for three people in connection with her murder. Sims ran from police and was later captured by US Marshals in Wisconsin.

Sims was currently out on bond, but had a warrant out of Fulton County for failure to appear.

When Kennesaw police tried to give Sims the criminal trespass warning, he took off running.

"As soon as he runs away, the officers begin to chase after him," said Officer Buchanan.

Police caught up with him in an apartment complex.

"The officer gives chase for a few seconds and tasers him in the back and he immediately goes to the ground," said Officer Buchanan.

After complaining about his cold fries, Sims is now back in jail.

"It's very unusual that someone, knowing he is wanted by police, would call the police, but Mr. Sims did that," said Officer Buchanan.